Driver flees after hitting woman in Monroe County; victim in critical condition

A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run driver struck her and fled Monday in Monroe County.

Somer Nicholson, of Monroe, was walking east in the westbound lane of Newport Road west of Canterberry Lane in Berlin Township near the roadway fog line when she was hit before 7:55 a.m.

A passing driver found her in the ditch of Newport Road.

Nicholson was taken to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton, where she remains hospitalized.

Investigators do not know what kind of vehicle hit Nicholson. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557.