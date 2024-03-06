Driver going 30+ mph over speed limit wanted after fleeing Berkley police

A driver going nearly double the speed limit in Berkley is wanted after fleeing police over the weekend.

An officer spotted the white Alfa Romeo Giulia traveling 67 mph in a 35 mph zone on Coolidge around 4:55 p.m. Saturday. The officer tried to stop the car, but the vehicle fled north to Woodward.

Watch video of the chase above.

Police then saw the car headed south on Woodward and followed it until they lost sight of the vehicle near Catalpa due to heavy traffic.

Officers located the driver again at Coolidge and 11 Mile. Police said they tried to box the suspect in, but they backed into another car and fled, forcing an officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police are asking for help finding the car. The white Alfa Romeo Giulia has dark tinted windows all around, a broken tail light, and broken rear fender. Police provided images of the car from dashcam video, along with a still photo of the suspect in a parking lot before the chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berkley police at 248-658-3390.