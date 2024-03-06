Man faces 7th drunk driving charge after Woodward Avenue police chase

A man with a long history of drunk driving offenses is in custody after fleeing Berkley police in a stolen vehicle on Woodward Avenue early Tuesday.

Berkley police said an officer spotted the 36-year-old Detroit man going more than 90+ mph on southbound Woodward near 12 Mile around 1:45 a.m. Police said the speeding driver had run numerous red lights as he drove through Royal Oak before police saw him.

The officer tried to stop the driver, but he fled, running multiple red lights, police said. The driver eventually stopped at a light at Slyvan in Pleasant Ridge, where Pleasant Ridge officers tried to stop him.

An officer performs a PIT maneuver to stop a drunk driver on Woodward Avenue on March 5, 2024.

When the suspect tried to flee again, officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop him and take him into custody. Police said the man was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and appeared oblivious to what he had done. Also, the SUV he was driving had been stolen from Auburn Hills 20 minutes prior to the chase.

Police said this is the seventh time the man has been arrested for drunk driving. Police are now seeking charges of third-degree fleeing and alluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, and possession of analogues.