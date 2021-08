A 4-year old was killed in a hit and run on Seven Mile Road Wednesday night. About three hours later, the driver turned himself in.

DPD released photos of the man who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup with temporary license tags. The fatal crash happened near the 11600 of E. 7 Mile around 7:30 p.m. according to police.

