Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene

The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit.

State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.

While responding to the crash, they also discovered a pedestrian crash in the left lane also on I-94, near Gratiot. A man was found dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation from police determined the male victim had been the driver in the roll-over crash.

Witnesses told police they had seen the vehicle that would eventually roll over driving reckless before it ran off the roadway and overturned. According to witnesses, the man fled the scene after putting children from the crash in an unknown vehicle.

He was allegedly struck after that.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal collision with the pedestrian stayed at the scene for police.

State police said in a tweet the female passenger with the head injury has yet ot be identified. They also said the children from the roll-over crash have been located and were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the family involved or the initial crash are asked to call state police at (734) 287-5000.