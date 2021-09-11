Driver in stolen car crashes into semi truck after fleeing from police

Michigan State Police released dash cam footage of a stolen car that fled from Detroit Police and crashed into a semi.

MSP heard about the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over after locating it. This led to a high speed chase, but due to the speed that the stolen car was going, the chase was called off by supervisors

Seconds later, the driver crashed into the back of a semi tractor trailer.

Detroit firefighters removed the trapped 26-year-old driver from the vehicle. He had broken bones and was taken to the hospital.