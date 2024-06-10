Driver involved in double-fatal accident in Shelby Township arraigned on two misdemeanors

article

A Westland man appeared in court last Friday where he faced a judge after being accused of causing the deaths of two women in a violent crash on M-53.

Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, 33, was driving a box truck when he rear-ended one car, causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles and leading to the deaths of a 63-year-old and an 88-year-old.

Both victims were in the car that was initially struck by Medina-Hernandez. It happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 6.

Appearing in Shelby Township District Court on on June 7, Medina-Hernandez was charged with two counts of moving violation causing death, both are one-year misdemeanors.

Jose Eugeno Medina-Hernandez, 33, of Westland.

The magistrate presiding over the court set his bond at $250,000 cash/surety. No further court date has been set.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the responsible party is held accountable for their actions in this incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless loss," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.