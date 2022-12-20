Driver killed after crashing into tree, pole while fleeing police in Saginaw

A driver died after crashing while running from police Tuesday afternoon in Saginaw.

When police tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Charger on 20th Street north of Holland Avenue before 4 p.m., the 19-year-old driver sped away.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police followed the driver until he crashed on Perkins Street near Fourth Street. Police said the man hit a tree and utility pole and was killed on impact. No one else was hurt.