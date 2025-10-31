Driver of limo bus that flipped along I-75 wasn't properly licensed, MSP says

article

The Brief A man driving a limo bus that crashed in Monroe County was not properly licensed to drive such a vehicle, police said. The limo was taking teens from Detroit to Cedar Point when the driver went off of I-75 and rolled. Eleven people were hurt.



The driver of a limousine bus that rolled along I-75 in Monroe County on Thursday did not have the proper license designation to drive the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

The 2008 Ford Super Duty limo-bus was carrying 15 people, mostly teens who are part of Detroit's Community Violence Intervention Program, when it rolled multiple times on the southbound side of the freeway near Nadeau Road. The limo was taking the teens to Cedar Point.

The backstory:

Police said the bus was headed to Cedar Point when the single-vehicle crash happened. According to MSP, the limo left the road, but it is unclear why. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The 69-year-old driver, who is from Detroit, told police that he had no recollection of the crash.

Multiple people were ejected when the limo rolled several times. Eleven of the occupants were taken to a hospital, and as of Thursday night, eight victims were recovering from minor injuries, two victims were in serious condition, and one person was in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

MSP's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) determined that the driver did not have the proper group designation on his commercial driver’s license required to operate the vehicle. He also lacked a valid DOT medical certificate.

In addition, the company operating the bus did not possess valid operating authority to transport passengers.

The driver was ticketed for operating without a proper vehicle group designation, careless driving, and no medical certificate.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-242-3500.