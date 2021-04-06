Driver loses control, crashes into Inkster school

A man is in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle, hit a sign, flipped, and crashed into an Inkster school early Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Inkster man crashed into American International Academy at about 3:30 a.m.

"Initially, we thought he was not going to make it, but when we talked to them a little bit later they said that he's in the hospital and he still alive at this time," said Superintendent Thomas White.

The city of Inkster has not had a public school system since 2013. So for many, the charter school provides a second chance for struggling K-12 students.

"Money, homes, food," said principal Jeff Wilder. "The school is a safe haven and we try our best to bridge that gap and provide some of those things for them."

The school's 700 students are working remotely, but the goal is for them to return to the building in the fall.

"We are giving them resources at home like learning backpacks to put the same resources in their hands at home as they can get a school, but they're not being able to explore the lab work together, work together collaborate, and learn from one another and children need that socially emotional learning piece," said teacher LaToya Williams.

The school that helps kids is hoping the driver gets a second chance at life.

"It is a little ironic, but I hope the young man is OK, and we're praying for him," Wilder said.