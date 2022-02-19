Driver of alleged stolen car steals patrol car during pursuit; Southfield police arrest the driver

Southfield police officers arrested the driver of an allegedly stolen car after that same driver stole a patrol car during the pursuit.

This afternoon, at 4:29 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle near Twelve Mile Rd and Telegraph Rd.

According to police, the officer attempted to stop the car with emergency equipment, but it fled going eastbound on Twelve Mile to southbound Lahser Rd.

A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was used to end the pursuit on Lahser Rd and Winchester St.

Police said the driver got out of the stolen car and began to flee on foot. When the officer got out and ran after the suspect, the suspect got into the driver's seat of the patrol car and attempted to flee.

A second patrol car was able to stop the stolen patrol car on Winchester St near Evergreen Rd. The end of the pursuit was caught on Steven Tranchida's home surveillance camera.

"The car spun out right across my front yard," said Tranchida.

Police said the suspect physically resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

"After they pulled him out, they pulled all the guns out of there and everything," said Tranchida. "I understand why they were so aggressive. It could've gone a whole different way."

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Advertisement

"Thankfully my children weren't outside playing in the snow like we said we were going to do," Tranchida said.