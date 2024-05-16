Hutch's Jewelry murder: More witnesses to testify during trial for 2 suspects

More witnesses will take the stand Thursday in the trial against two suspects charged with murdering Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson.

Attorney Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder, and felony firearms stemming from the June 1, 2022 murder of the popular Oak Park jeweler.

The jeweler was killed, while his wife Marisa was struck in the leg when someone opened fire on Dan's SUV.

Bisbikis is accused of working with others to plot the murder after allegedly writing himself into Dan's will. Roy is accused of pulling the trigger.

On Wednesday, another man who was charged in connection with the plot testified against Bisbikis. Angelo Raptoplous, a close friend of Bisbikis, pleaded guilty to solicitation to murder and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry as part of a plea deal to avoid a life sentence. Another suspect charged in connection with the murder, Darnell Larry, accepted the same plea deal.

"Most difficult thing I've ever done," Raptoplous said during his testimony.

Because of the loyalty he felt toward Bisbikis, prosecutors say Raptoplous agreed to help in Hutchinson's murder.

Prosecutors also say Bisbikis lied to Raptoplous and told him he and some powerful associates on the East Coast were in danger of being indicted because of Hutchinson – and that the Oak Park jeweler and his wife had to be taken care of.

"I didn't want to see them die, but I didn't want anything to happen to Marco," Raptoplous said.