Woman dies after plunging car into Detroit River at Wyandotte park

A 55-year-old woman died after intentionally driving her car into the Detroit River at Bishop Park in Wyandotte Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Wyandotte Police confirmed the incident was a suicide. The woman crashed through the railing that separates the river from the park.

First responders found the woman in the car while it was still sitting on ice and made attempts to save her by tossing over a life raft, along with a rope, police said. The woman did not acknowledge them; the car fell through the ice shortly after.

As of Thursday night, it is too dangerous for divers to recover the body and car due to shifting ice in the river, according to police. The U.S. Coast Guard will determine when it is safe to do so.

No other details were provided at this time.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.