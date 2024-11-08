Expand / Collapse search

Driver pulls gun on bicyclist after almost hitting him in Ann Arbor

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  November 8, 2024 7:33am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ann Arbor police say a driver pulled a gun on a bicyclist and threatened him after almost hitting him Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim yelled at the driver after he almost struck him near Glen Avenue and Catherine Street around 3:35 p.m. This led to the driver following the bicyclist, pointing a handgun at the bicyclist, and threatening him.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was in a white mid-sized SUV. They were last seen headed toward Glen.

Related

Driver pulled from vehicle, punched after making 'offensive hand gesture' at another driver in Ann Arbor
article

Driver pulled from vehicle, punched after making 'offensive hand gesture' at another driver in Ann Arbor

Police in Ann Arbor are searching for a driver who assaulted another driver during a road rage incident early Wednesday. The suspect pulled the victim from their vehicle, punched them, and threatened them.

This is the second report of road rage violence in Ann Arbor this week. On Wednesday, a driver pulled a person from their vehicle and assaulted them because the victim "made an offensive hand gesture" at them. Police said these incidents do not appear to be related.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

Watch FOX 2 News Live