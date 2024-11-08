Driver pulls gun on bicyclist after almost hitting him in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police say a driver pulled a gun on a bicyclist and threatened him after almost hitting him Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the victim yelled at the driver after he almost struck him near Glen Avenue and Catherine Street around 3:35 p.m. This led to the driver following the bicyclist, pointing a handgun at the bicyclist, and threatening him.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who was in a white mid-sized SUV. They were last seen headed toward Glen.

This is the second report of road rage violence in Ann Arbor this week. On Wednesday, a driver pulled a person from their vehicle and assaulted them because the victim "made an offensive hand gesture" at them. Police said these incidents do not appear to be related.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.