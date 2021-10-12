Driver pulls gun on children walking home from school in Harper Woods, tries to rob them

A driver attempted to rob two children at gunpoint as they walked home from school Monday in Harper Woods.

Police said the children, who are 10 and 12, were walking home from a Parcells Middle School event around 6 p.m. when they were approached by a man in a black Chevy Equinox in the area of Canton and Harper.

The man pulled out a gun and demanded money. The children ran to a gas station at Harper and Vernier, and the driver fled south on Canton.

The man was black and was wearing his hair in an afro. He was in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.