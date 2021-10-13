Driver slams into Michigan State Police patrol car while trooper works to remove abandoned vehicle from road

article

A Michigan State Police trooper was in the process of removing an abandoned vehicle from Mound Road when a driver slammed into his patrol car Wednesday morning.

The trooper was helping slow traffic in a construction zone on Mound near 17 Mile in Sterling Heights when he started moving the vehicle that was blocking the right lane. All of the other lanes were closed for construction.

Police said the driver may have been distracted when she plowed into the patrol car at 8:15 a.m. because she did not brake. The trooper had the car's emergency lights activated at the time.

The patrol car was pushed into the abandoned vehicle. The trooper was not hurt.

The woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.