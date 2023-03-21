Driver still wanted 3 years after father killed in Detroit hit-and-run

article

A Detroit hit-and-run is still unsolved three years later.

Steven Radcliff, 27, was walking in the road near Dequindre and E. Robinwood when he was hit just after 1:30 a.m. March 17, 2020.

The driver fled in the suspect vehicle, described as a white 2011-2012 white Ford Escape.

Radcliff left behind a young daughter.

"I think about all the things that are never going to get to happen," his mother Beverly Winfrey said last year. "The daddy-daughter dances and just being there for his daughter, you know, he loved his daughter."

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.