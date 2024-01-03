Driver stopped by state police throws gun from window, found with drugs and AR-style rifle

article

A cache of guns and drugs were recovered from a Michigan State Police traffic stop of a Grand Rapids man that was anything but routine.

The suspect was speeding excessively according to MSP, which said that as the trooper was pulling the driver over, he threw a 9mm handgun from his window.

The Dec. 30 stop took place in central Michigan by a Lakeview Post trooper - and the flying gun from the window was just the tip of the iceberg of evidence, however.

Also discovered were three other weapons including an AR-style rifle, revolver and a smaller pistol. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and a scale were also in the vehicle.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man, was arrested and lodged at the Ionia Co. jail for multiple offenses including possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms, parole violations, and an outstanding warrant.

On 12/30/23, a Lakeview Post trooper stopped a vehicle for excessive speed and located methamphetamine, cocaine, a scale, additional narcotics, and an AR style rifle inside of the vehicle. A 9mm handgun was thrown from the vehicle as the trooper was initiating the traffic stop 1/ pic.twitter.com/hjLD2K23tp — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 2, 2024



