Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

article

Two people are hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on I-94 in Washtenaw County.

Police said the crash happened at 9:02 a.m. on westbound I-94 near Baker Road in Scio Township, just west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police shared a photo of the crash scene, which shows a vehicle flipped on the side of the freeway.

There were two people in the car. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.