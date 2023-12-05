Driver trying to make U-turn on I-94 causes rollover semi crash in Washtenaw County

article

Police say a rollover crash Tuesday morning on I-94 was caused by a driver trying to make a U-turn on the freeway.

According to Michigan State Police, a 92-year-old man was driving his Cadillac westbound on I-94 near Chelsea Manchester Road in Washtenaw County when he tried to make the turn onto the other side of the freeway and was hit by a semi traveling east around 7:55 a.m.

(Photo: MSP)

The semi truck went off the road and overturned. Police said the truck was carrying car batteries. The batteries are still intact and are not leaking, police said.

Both the semi driver and car driver were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., eastbound I-94 only has one lane open, and the road will eventually be fully closed for cleanup.