Driver wanted after crashing into Shelby Township business

Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a Shelby Township business earlier this month.

The driver crashed into a building on 23 Mile and Van Dyke on March 16, causing significant damage to the building.

Police said the vehicle involved appears to be a white Jeep with chrome trim, though the license plate nor the driver was visible on security cameras. The vehicle should have damage to the front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrie Bennett at 586-731-2121 ext. 435 or email cbennett@shelbytwp.org.