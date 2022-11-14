Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash that sent victim's car into a house

A crash ended in tragedy Monday when an innocent driver was struck, sending his car into a house - then fled in a hit-and-run.

It was around 1 p.m. Monday when the crash happened on Detroit’s east side.

"I hear this big bang and I look outside, and I see this car up against the house," said neighbor Chris Caffee.

The driver of that silver Chevrolet Impala which crashed into a house was driving south on Hayes Street.

At the same time, Detroit police say a red Kia came through an intersection near Rochelle Street slamming into the Chevy. The impact of the crash knocked the silver car across the yard head-on into the brick house.

"He was in bad shape - he was," Caffee said.

Police and other first responders were at the scene within seconds but unfortunately could not save the driver.

It was later revealed that the red Kia which allegedly caused the crash, had been reported stolen.

"Some police chasing some guy and I’m like wow," he said.

Despite the efforts to track down the suspect in the stolen car, that driver got away. The officers stayed at the scene to process it for evidence.



As for Caffee, he says the whole scenario has shaken him to the core - putting into perspective how fragile life can be.

"It makes you sit down and think and try to get your priorities in order you know," he said.

Also this evening, a crowd gathered at the crash site for a vigil however they asked for privacy as they try to process the tragic loss.

Detroit police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of the red Kia. Call DPD's tip line at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.