Driver was shot at by suspect who tailgated him on I-94, state police say

A man said the driver of a red sedan shot at him while he was traveling from work Tuesday morning.

The victim had pulled onto I-94 from Ecorse Road in Wayne County around 8:55 a.m. when he said he was tailgated by the suspect vehicle. He was later targeted by the driver.

Michigan State Police were first dispatched to the victim's home for reports of felony assault on the freeway between Lonyo and Livernois.

According to a post from state police, the victim had left work in Romulus when the suspect sedan started following him. The driver of the car then pulled up next to the victim and both parties looked at each other.

The victim then said he was shot at by the suspect, who hit his passenger side rear door and window. The victim was not struck.

He later exited at Livernois Avenue and went home. He did not see where the suspect vehicle went. He also did not have a description of the shooter, only that the car they were traveling in was red.

The freeway was later closed for an evidence search, but nothing was found.

If anyone have information about this incident, they're asked to please call the Metro South Post (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.