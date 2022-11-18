Driving too fast on snowy roads to blame after semi overturns on US-23

article

A semi-truck overturned on US-23 in Livingston County because a driver was going too fast on icy and snowy roads early Friday, police said.

The truck, which was carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch, flipped near Fausett Road in Tyrone Township, south of Fenton. No other vehicles were involved, and no one was hurt.

Michigan State Police said the crash closed the freeway for three hours.

(Photo: MSP)

Police across the state have been urging drivers to slow down and be careful as wintry weather arrives.