Drone finds driver found hiding in woods after fatal hit-and-run crash

A man wanted for hitting and killing a woman while they all left a house in Sumpter Township was found hiding in the woods by a Michigan State Police drone.

Just before 8:30 Sunday night, police said a group of people left a home on Sumpter Road in Sumpter Township when someone drove out of the driveway "in a reckless manner".

According to police, the driver lost control and ran off the road, hitting two women who had left the home at the same time. One of the women, a 49-year-old from Illinois, was pinned underneath the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, a 39-year-old from New Jersey, had severe injuries.

By the time police arrived, the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man from Detroit, was gone from the scene.

Multiple police agencies responded, including Sumpter Township police, the Wayne County Sheriff, Monroe County Sheriff, and the Michigan State police.

Three hours later, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found him when they deployed a drone with infrared technology found him hiding in the woods nearby. He was taken into custody without further incident.

No names were released.