Drowning victim's body recovered from Milan Beach

A body was recovered Monday evening from the water at Milan Beach.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a call was received at 6:24 p.m. about a man who had been missing for about two hours. The victim's family said he had been in the water, but they didn't know where he was.

The Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded and found the man's body. The 45-year-old Toledo man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drowning is one of several reported in Southeast Michigan this Memorial Day weekend.

The body of a 39-year-old man was found in Devil's Lake in Lenawee County after he went under the water Sunday, while a 6-year-old girl died after disappearing in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark.