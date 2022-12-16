Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men.

Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.

According to federal authorities, they are looking for Eric Williams, 23, of Grand Rapids. He's charged with conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun.

Eric Williams (Photos: FBI)

Williams is believed to be in the Benton Harbor or Grand Rapids area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 616-456-2438.

Seven of the men are charged with the possession and transfer of firearm conversion devices, known as switches. These devices, commonly referred to as Glock switches, convert ordinary semi-automatic pistols into fully automatic machine guns.

READ: What is a Glock switch?

A switch simply snaps into place, so it can be installed quickly with little technical knowledge. Once installed, it can enable a semi-automatic pistol to fire over 1,000 rounds per minute with a single trigger pull, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. These devices are illegal.

Glock switches (Photos: FBI)

"Conversion devices are not simple firearms parts or metal accessories, as commonly advertised. When a person uses an illegally converted weapon that shoots multiple rounds by a single function, it poses an even more serious threat to public safety," said Craig Kailimai, the assistant special agent in charge for the Detroit Field Division of the FBI.

The 10 other suspects who have been charged and are in custody include:

Evorion Anderson, 20, of Benton Harbor, charged with distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jayvon Anthony, 21, of Benton Harbor, charged with possession or transfer of a machine gun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun; felon in possession of a firearm

Earl Austin IV, 21, of Benton Harbor, charged with distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession or transfer of a machine gun; conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Quincy Bowman, 25, of Benton Harbor, charged with conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Omarion Branch, 19, of Benton Harbor, charged with felon in possession of a firearm

Torez Burnett, 20, of Benton Harbor, charged with conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Nicholas Hallo, 32, of Grand Rapids, charged with felon in possession of a firearm

Demetrius Seuell, 22, of Benton Harbor, charged with possession or transfer of a machine gun and conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Timothy Thomas, 25, of Benton Harbor, charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Armando Villanueva, 22, of Grand Rapids, charged with conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Switch parts found at home

According to the criminal complaint, a firearms investigation in December 2021 led to a home where Burnett used to live. While searching that home, they found switches.

Switches found in the home (Photos: FBI)

Investigators said they discovered that Burnett talked to others about switches on Facebook, including Williams.

Additionally, investigators later learned that Burnett actually still lives at the home and as of December 2022, was still dealing switches from the home.

Switches found in packages from China

On March 7 of this year, federal agents discovered switches in two packages sent from China.

According to the court filing, these packages were addressed to Brayden Bowman in Benton Harbor. No one with that name lives at that home, but Quincy Bowman had lived there.

Agents replaced the switches with small items and the packages were delivered. Later, they went to the home where the packages went to search it. While there, Bowman showed up.

According to the filing, he was on probation, so he was required to submit to a search. While searching his phone, they found messages discussing the packages with Burnett. He also talked about the packages with Seuell.

Ghost gun with switch found during traffic stop

A traffic stop in June 2022 led police to a ghost gun with a switch, the court filing says.

Greely was arrested for the gun. Investigators later found that he bought it from Burnett.

The ghost gun Greely had (Photo: FBI)

Guns tossed from car

According to a federal court filing, police were driving behind a car in Benton Harbor on July 27 when someone threw a handgun out of the window. Officers discovered that the gun, which had a switch on it, was stolen in 2018.

Anthony and Thomas were in the car. Anthony and a 17-year-old unnamed suspect were arrested. Police said Seuell and Thomas were also in the car, but they were released.

Police thought the suspect may have discarded other guns, so they retraced the car's path and found more guns.

While looking for the guns, police say they saw Thomas walking with a backpack he wasn't wearing when they released him. He was arrested.

According to the court filing, he had 32 rounds of .22 ammo in his pocket.

Thomas admitted that the juvenile and Anthony has stolen firearms in the past and the guns were in the car because the juvenile's cousin has been shot. According to the court filing, when asked if the guns were for retaliation, Thomas nodded and then damaged his phone by hitting it on the police vehicle.

Police said they found Facebook posts on Seuell's page about the weapons made earlier in July, including a photo of one of the guns tossed from the car.

Seuell with the gun (Photo: FBI)

Drug investigation leads to switch

An investigation into Austin and Anderson also began in July, with undercover investigators allegedly buying methamphetamine, Oxycodone, and fentanyl from Austin. The next month, authorities say Austin sold undercover investigators a switch.

Grand Rapids area straw purchase ties to Benton Harbor

In April, authorities allege that Villanueva and Hallo received guns through Villanueva's girlfriend after she bought them for the men, who are both convicted felons.

Authorities say the men picked out the guns from a Wyoming, Mich. store before they were purchased.

Villanueva and Hallo picking out the guns (Photo: FBI)

Investigators later found videos on Villanueva's phone of him shooting a handgun with a switch from a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

While looking through Villanueva's phone, investigators also discovered that he talked to Bowman about switches in March. Bowman and Burrnett were allegedly supposed to provide Villanueva and Hallo with switches, but they were the ones in the packages seized.

Gun dropped during shooting

A review of Burnett's Facebook page led authorities to another suspect – Branch. According to the court records, Branch and Burnett discussed a firearm.

Later, Branch was shot in Benton Harbor. At the scene, police found a gun with the serial number destroyed.

Branch was treated at a hospital, but left before he could be arrested. When he was arrested months later, authorities assay he admitted that his mother bought him the gun because he was a felon.

He told investigators that he had sold the gun, but later reacquired it because he was the target of shootings.