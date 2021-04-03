Drunk driver arrested after crashing into Southfield police cruiser

A truck crashed into a Southfield police cruiser early Saturday morning. Michigan State Police were out investigating an impaired driver around 2:30 a.m. on the Lodge near Telegraph.

State troopers called the Southfield Police for extra visibility during the stop. As the trooper was conducting the field sobriety test, a female driver of a pickup truck hit the Southfield Police Tahoe in the right lane.

The pickup truck traveled another 200 feet and struck a fence on the right shoulder.

No one was hurt in the crash. Police found the suspect that hit the patrol car to be impaired and she was arrested.