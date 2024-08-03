Drunk driver hits St. Clair Shores police car on shoulder of I-94

A St. Clair Shores police officer was parked on the shoulder of I-94 looking for a stolen vehicle early Saturday when a drunk driver crashed into them.

According to Michigan State Police, the officer was on the right shoulder of the westbound side of the freeway near 10 Mile around 1:20 a.m. when a Buick Envision drove into the shoulder and hit the patrol car from behind. The Buick went onto the crash embankment, while the force of the crash pushed the police car into the center and left lanes.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer was released, while the suspect is still hospitalized. Once they are released, they will be moved to the Macomb County Jail.

"There are too many options to get around then getting behind the wheel," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "This is just one of the risky driving behaviors we are seeing on our roads today. There is never a reason to drive impaired."