Drunken driver blows 3 times legal limit after crashing in front of Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Police had to take a drunken driver to the ground after he crashed into poles at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate on Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver hit the yellow poles around 2:20 p.m. When approached by military police, he jumped out of his vehicle. Troopers arrived and confirmed signs of intoxication.

Police said the man refused to put his hands behind his head when ordered by troopers, and tried to pull away when told to again. The trooper took him to the ground, while the military police officers handcuffed him.

He was taken to the Macomb County Jail, where he blew three times the legal limit, which is .08% in Michigan.

Police plan to submit the case to the prosecutor's office for charges.