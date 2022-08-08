Drunken driver crashes into SUV in front of Michigan State Police, seriously injuring 2 from Southgate

A drunken driver crashed in front of Michigan State Police as they were conducting a traffic stop Saturday in Birch Run Township.

Police had a driver stopped on Birch Run Road near Dixie Road at 9:15 p.m. when a 55-year-old Flint woman driving a 2017 Explorer rear-ended a 2012 Traverse across the road.

The woman walked away from the crash. She was arrested.

A 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Southgate who were in the Traverse suffered serious injuries, and were treated at a hospital.