Drunken driver flees after hitting minivan full of young children in southwest Michigan

A drunken driver was caught at a nearby home after crashing into a minivan full of children Wednesday in southwest Michigan.

A 63-year-old Byron Center woman was stopped at a stop sign at Division Street and 142nd Avenue in Allegan County's Leighton Township just before 7:40 p.m. when a pickup truck rear-ended her. The woman had four young children with her.

The pickup driver fled but was tracked to a home, where police talked to him. Police said the 53-year-old Wayland man smelled like alcohol and showed signs of intoxication. He was given field sobriety tests and temporarily detained for more testing.

Police are awaiting the results, and will be submitting a report to the prosecutor's office requesting charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The woman driving the minivan suffered minor injuries, while all four children were taken to Devos Children’s Hospital for treatment. One child remains in intensive care in serious condition.

Everyone in the van was wearing seatbelts. Police said it isn't clear if the pickup driver, who suffered minor injuries, was wearing his seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing.