Drunken driver flees police on Lodge Freeway after troopers broke window to get to him

A drunken driver fled police after he was caught stopped in a lane of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit on Monday night.

When Michigan State Police arrived to the incident on the southbound side of the freeway near McNichols around 11:30 p.m., Detroit EMS was blocking traffic behind the driver.

Troopers said they couldn't get the 19-year-old driver to respond and his vehicle doors were locked, so police broke a window. When they did this, the man put his vehicle in drive and fled.

Police pursued the man for a short distance, they said, before he hit the median wall twice and got a flat tire.

The man was arrested without incident, pending prosecutor review.