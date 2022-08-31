More than a day after severe weather blew through Southeast Michigan and about 60,000 homes have had their lights turned back on.

But 207,000 homes still report having now power, according to DTE's outage map, which is about 9% of the energy provider's total customer base.

As DTE has continued restoring power to homes across the metro region, the picture of when electricity will be restored to the region has come into clearer focus. While the company says about 80% of its customers should have power back on by Thursday, the map has more specific estimations about when power will be restored.

One area across Farmington affecting thousands can expect to see power back on by 10 p.m. Thursday. In eastern Oak Park, another area with slightly fewer people without power will see it restored by Wednesday at 10 p.m.

A note on the utility company's map said the "majority" of customers should be able to get a sense when they can see power back on.

The company estimates severe weather blew down and disrupted more than 3,000 power lines across the grid. Trees were also a factor in disrupting power on private property. The problem's size is a headache for restoring power, but it's also a public safety hazard after two medical emergencies connected to live wires left one teen dead and another child with severe burns.

Two Warren police officers were also hospitalized while helping the 8-year-old and his brother, who had been trying to pull him off as he was being shocked after grabbing the wire.

"We encourage anybody in the public, if you think there's a wire down, stay away from it - 20 feet away. Make sure you talk to your children about staying away from a wire down," said Trever Lauer. "A good rule of thumb is a school bus."

If anyone notices a downed wire, they can report it to the company by calling 1-800-477-4747.