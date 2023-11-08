DTE, Habitat for Humanity build 5 new Detroit homes for veterans in need

It isn't just any street or neighborhood on Detroit’s east side - it’s a promised land for local veterans who are homeless.

DTE Energy and Habitat for Humanity are currently building five homes for men and women who served our country, but can’t provide a roof over their heads.

"We enlisted to a cause greater than ourselves," said Gary Tanner. "So when we come back, we’re looking for things like this to donate our time to help us not only give back, but it’s therapeutic for us as well."

Tanner is chairman of DTE’s Veterans Network. His group has already finished 150 homes.

It’s only a snapshot of what the Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to do nationally. So far, the VA says it has helped more than 35,000 veterans find permanent housing and expects to surpass it’s goal of 38,000 by the end of the year.



An encouraging sign because Tanner says transitional housing can drive the veteran suicide rate.

"Part of that is homelessness," he said. "It doesn’t take but one financial hardship sometimes to set somebody into that condition."

DTE’s goal is to revitalize an area of the Morningside community. It will be a sanctuary for veterans who are adjusting to a new part of their lives.

"That not only provides increased value for the homes that they are working on, but also a sense of security for the people that live here," he said. "It really provides a great community network for the people who come into these homes."

If you’d like to help, contact Habitat for Humanity Detroit. HERE.

