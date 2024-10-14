DTE impersonator murder: Search continues for 2nd suspect in Rochester Hills slaying

The Brief Carlos Hernandez and another man posed as DTE workers to trick a Rochester Hills couple into letting them into their home Friday. Once inside, the suspects allegedly shot one of the homeowners, a 72-year-old man, and tied up his wife. Hernandez was arrested in Louisiana, but the other suspect is still unidentified and on the run.



Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of posing as a DTE worker to get inside a Rochester Hills home and murder an elderly man last week.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, and another suspect first went to the home on 3700 block of Newcastle Drive on Thursday. They were wearing safety vests, said they were with DTE Energy, and claimed they needed to get into the house to investigate a gas leak. However, they were denied entry.

The men came back on Friday, and that time they were let in. Once inside, they allegedly went to the basement where they shot and killed the homeowner, 72-year-old Hussein Murray. They also tied up Murray's wife, who was able to call 911 for help.

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to steal valuables from the home of the Murrays, who own a pawn shop and jewelry store in Hamtramck.

The crime led to an urgent manhunt and a warning to not let anyone into your home without first asking for photo identification and verifying that they are in fact doing legitimate work for a company.

On Saturday, Hernandez, who is from Dearborn, was identified and arrested during a traffic stop in Louisiana after deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one from the Rochester Hills homicide.

Carlos Jose Hernandez

Hernandez has been charged with felony murder. He is awaiting extradition to Michigan, and is also being held on armed robbery charges in Ohio.

In the meantime, police are still searching for the second man who was with Hernandez.

"We don't have as much information on him. He was more in the background in the video," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Tips for identifying DTE workers

After the murder, DTE Energy provided tips to help customers stay safe.