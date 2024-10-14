DTE impersonator murder: Search continues for 2nd suspect in Rochester Hills slaying
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of posing as a DTE worker to get inside a Rochester Hills home and murder an elderly man last week.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, and another suspect first went to the home on 3700 block of Newcastle Drive on Thursday. They were wearing safety vests, said they were with DTE Energy, and claimed they needed to get into the house to investigate a gas leak. However, they were denied entry.
The men came back on Friday, and that time they were let in. Once inside, they allegedly went to the basement where they shot and killed the homeowner, 72-year-old Hussein Murray. They also tied up Murray's wife, who was able to call 911 for help.
Investigators believe the suspects were trying to steal valuables from the home of the Murrays, who own a pawn shop and jewelry store in Hamtramck.
The crime led to an urgent manhunt and a warning to not let anyone into your home without first asking for photo identification and verifying that they are in fact doing legitimate work for a company.
On Saturday, Hernandez, who is from Dearborn, was identified and arrested during a traffic stop in Louisiana after deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of the one from the Rochester Hills homicide.
Carlos Jose Hernandez
Hernandez has been charged with felony murder. He is awaiting extradition to Michigan, and is also being held on armed robbery charges in Ohio.
In the meantime, police are still searching for the second man who was with Hernandez.
"We don't have as much information on him. He was more in the background in the video," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Tips for identifying DTE workers
After the murder, DTE Energy provided tips to help customers stay safe.
- Know your gas provider. Just because DTE supplies your electricity, it does not mean they supply your gas as well. Impersonators aren’t always aware of our service territory. Please note that while DTE does not provide residential gas distribution in Rochester Hills, it does operate gas transmission pipelines in the area.
- Before DTE makes a routine visit to your home, we will make every effort to contact you in advance, either through a phone call from our call center or via email or text message.
- It is very rare that a DTE employee would need to enter your home, but it does happen. DTE will use every opportunity to make you aware of any work needing to be done at your home and if possible will contact you in advance to schedule time for the work to be completed.
- Prior to allowing a person claiming to work for DTE in your home or on your property, you should look for and do the following:All DTE Electric and DTE Gas employees and contractors carry photo identification badges, and are required to show their badge when asked.Customers should ask the employee why they are there and, if necessary, call 800-477-4747 to confirm before allowing entry or access to their property. Keep your door locked while you are making the call, and only speak through a locked screen door if it’s necessary to talk to the person.If an employee/contractor refuses to show their badge, the customer should refuse service and call 800-477-4747 to verify whether or not DTE is scheduled to be on site or at their home.In regards to gas service, the only reason a DTE employee would need to enter your home is if your gas meter is indoors. This is common in older homes.
- All DTE Electric and DTE Gas employees and contractors carry photo identification badges, and are required to show their badge when asked.
- Customers should ask the employee why they are there and, if necessary, call 800-477-4747 to confirm before allowing entry or access to their property. Keep your door locked while you are making the call, and only speak through a locked screen door if it’s necessary to talk to the person.
- If an employee/contractor refuses to show their badge, the customer should refuse service and call 800-477-4747 to verify whether or not DTE is scheduled to be on site or at their home.
- In regards to gas service, the only reason a DTE employee would need to enter your home is if your gas meter is indoors. This is common in older homes.