Second DTE impersonator arrested in brutal Rochester Hills murder

The Brief Two men have been charged in the murder of a Rochester Hills man after they entered his home posing as DTE workers Police believe they were after valuables held in the home The first suspect was taken into custody over the weekend in Louisiana. The second was arrested following a traffic stop in Plymouth Township



Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have arrested the second suspect in the brutal murder of a Rochester Hills man last week when two individuals posing as utility workers entered the victim's home before killing him.

The sheriff's office announced in a news release it had taken the suspect into custody around 1:40 p.m. with the help of the Fugitive Apprehension Team as well as the Detroit Fugitive Task Force, and other departments.

The second suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Plymouth Township without incident.

"I continue to be super proud of our team and their tireless efforts to pursue the suspects and take them off the street as quickly as possible," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I thank our local, state, and federal partners for all their work. We continue to work every detail and expect the defendants to be held fully accountable for their heinous actions."

The first suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Carlos Jose Hernandez of Dearborn, was caught over the weekend while in Louisiana. He was identified by police during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The two men are believed to be behind the murder of 72-year-old Hussein Murray - a small businessman who owned a jewelry store and pawn shop in Hamtramck. Investigators believe both men were after valuables that were stored at the victim's home.

The sheriff's office first responded to a home in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive after getting a call from Murray's wife who told police she had been tied up by two men who entered the home while posing as employees of DTE.

They originally visited the home on Thursday night, voicing concerns about a gas leak. They were turned away but later returned to the home Friday afternoon and were let in.

Investigators were told Murray followed the men into the basement, which was the last time his wife saw him. She was later bound with duct tape and left upstairs, later getting free and notifying police.

As of Monday, the sheriff's office was awaiting Hernandez to be extradited back to Michigan. In addition to facing charges of felony murder, he is always facing counts of armed robbery out of Ohio.