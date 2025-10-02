DTE imposters murder trial: Testimony continues after widow describes encounter with accused killers

The Brief More testimony is expected Thursday during the murder trial for two suspects accused of murdering a man while disguised as DTE workers. Carlos Juan Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are accused of beating Hussein Murray to death before ransacking his Rochester Hills home. On Wednesday, Hussein's widow, Linda Murray, described what happened the day he was killed.



The trial continues Thursday for two men accused of posing as DTE workers to access a Rochester Hills home and murder a homeowner last fall.

Court is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Watch live above

NOTE: Testimony and evidence may be graphic and could be disturbing to some.

The backstory:

Carlos Juan Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo are on trial for murder after allegedly posing as DTE workers checking a gas leak to access Hussein Murray's home last October. Once inside, they allegedly went to the basement with him, where he was beaten to death. His wife, Linda Murray, was also allegedly tied up and assaulted by the suspects.

Linda took the stand Wednesday to describe what happened on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, 2024.

Ring photo allegedly showing suspect Carlos Hernandez

Widow details husband's murder

Linda testified that Hernandez and Zuazo came to her home the night of Oct. 10, 2024, dressed as DTE workers and claiming there was a gas leak they needed to check. When they were turned away by the couple, Hernandez and Zuazo said they would return the next day.

The next morning, they did, and were let inside.

According to Linda, the men went downstairs with Hussein before coming back upstairs and asked her where the money and jewelry were. Hussein owned a jewelry store and pawn shop.

Linda Murray

"I said I have no safe and he says ‘Where’s the jewelry?' And I said, in the bank, in the safety deposit box,'" she said. "Then he says ‘Where’s the money?' and I said just what's in my purse and what's in my husband's pocket.'"

She said she had $300 in her purse and her husband usually carried $5,000.

Linda said that when she questioned the men about where her husband was, they told her that he was sleeping.

She was allegedly tied up during this encounter while the men rifled through the home, stealing costume jewelry, a phone, Apple Watch, and the keys to Linda's vehicle.