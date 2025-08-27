DTE program helps employees earn their college degrees

The Brief A program at DTE has many parents opening their school books to earn their college degrees. DTE has an education tuition assistance program, allowing workers to start pursuing a degree. Many tell FOX 2 that without this assistance program, they would find it challenging to further their education.



It's back-to-school time, and for many families in Metro Detroit, the final week of August marked the first day of class.

Meanwhile, thanks to a program at DTE, many parents are also opening their school books.

Big picture view:

For years, back-to-school time for Twinna Moss was a reminder of a dream that kept fading away. She wanted to get her college degree but had to put others first.

"I have two teenage sons, so I’m balancing their lives, my own life, and work life," she said.

Moss works for DTE and recently signed up for its education tuition assistance program, allowing her to stop dreaming and start pursuing a degree at Central Michigan University.

"I started classes at the beginning of 2025," she said. "I knew it was something that I wanted to do for myself as well as my sons."

Now in the fall, the entire family will hit the books together.

"I see my son excited as he’s entering 11th grade, my other son is entering adulthood and will enter a skills trade program, and then you have mom who is finishing her degree," said Moss.

By the numbers:

Moss joined about 70 DTE employees who had signed up for the tuition assistance program this fall.

Marcia Council-Hurst not only helps run the program, but she also uses it to further her education.

"100% of their courses are covered if they receive an A or B," said Council-Hurst. "If they receive something less than an A or B, the coverage will be prorated at a lower rate. We’re looking for our workforce for the future. We need a resilient workforce that has the capabilities they need for the future."

What they're saying:

Many tell FOX 2 that without this assistance program, they would find it challenging to further their education.

Now at 51, Moss says it’s never too late for career advancement, and she plans to pursue more opportunities at DTE.