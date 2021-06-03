DTE's Tree Trim Academy offers training for hundreds of jobs paying more than $60K

It’s an opportunity to climb your way to success with hundreds of opportunities. It’s called the DTE IBEW Tree Trim Academy program - and organizers say it’s the first-of-its-kind Tree Trim Academy.

The six-week training program helps to get people ready to meet the growing need for line-clearance tree trimming jobs and that training is demanding - using physicality and helping enrollees conquer any fear of heights.

"You gave to have a level of physical ability, athleticism, and be sharp, because it can be dangerous," said Jerry Norcia, president and CEO, DTE Energy. "You are working around high voltage lines."

The employment opportunities with a chance to start at $16 an hour and move up to $18 within months.

"I was working in retail for 13 years and I quit my job to join the tree trimming program," said Darell Chapman. "(Training) was intense, but by the end of it, we were all able to climb (the training structure) and I got a selfie up top."

The training takes place in Detroit.

"If you want to send a message to Detroiters that you are welcome in these jobs, why not do the training here," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

And the pay for graduates like Chapman is rewarding

"For folks in the city, you come out of this academy, you start out as an apprentice at $16 an hour," Duggan said. "Within a couple of months, you go to $18 an hour. You end up with jobs that pay over $60,000 a year."

DTE says it’s demand for these workers is growing

"Seventy percent of our outages are caused by interference caused by trees," Norcia said. "It is really going to help remove tree interference and make the grid much more reliable and that much more polished for the customers."

>>For more information go to: empoweringmichigan.com/tree-trim-academy/