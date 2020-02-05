DTW traveler hospitalized for symptoms does not have coronavirus

article

Authorities have confirmed a passenger at Detroit Metro Airport Tuesday that was taken to the hospital for coronavirus-like symptoms does not meet the criteria.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday the patient doesn't meet the CDC criteria for the virus and is no longer a person under investigation.

Authorities haven't released any further details, such as where the person was traveling from, and we're told no additional information will be released about the individual.

CDC criteria for coronavirus testing includes the following:

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND travel history to Hubei Province within 14 days of symptom onset.

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND travel history to mainland China within 14 days of symptom onset.

Fever or lower respiratory illness (coughing, shortness of breath) AND exposure to a laboratory-confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus case.

DTW is one of 11 airports that has been chosen for enhanced screening with passengers coming from China or who have been to China in the last two weeks, or those who have come into potential contact with the coronavirus.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus around the globe have skyrocketed since Chinese health officials first identified the virus January 7. Now more than 24,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide.