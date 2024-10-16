Duggan plans to appoint interim Detroit police chief by end of next week to replace James White

"It’s official – James White is turning in his title as "chief" for "CEO" – of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, which provides mental health services.

"At this point, let me introduce the new Director of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network James White," said Mayor Mike Duggan earlier on Wednesday.

"I'm honored that the board has confidence in me to lead that organization at this amazingly important time and I'm looking forward to it," he said.

In September – White teased the new venture, and Wednesday it became official. A regularly scheduled community meeting in Southwest Detroit turned into a send-off.

"And to this community, thank you for allowing me to be your chief for three and a half years," White said. "It has been one of the highlights of my professional career."

The chief has always led with his background in mental health, while leading the department of 2,500.

Just two days earlier, the mental health crisis – touched his own department,

DPD Sgt Jacob Moss opened fire on his own officers, in the midst of a crisis – and was killed in the shootout.

"No one is immune to it, mental health has no boundaries, no barriers to who it impacts, and you know we know what the last 24 hours have looked like in the City of Detroit's Police Department."

"The community mental health system of Wayne County spends a billion dollars a year," Duggan said. "I've never been confident we were getting a billion of mental health services for our residents. But when James White gets in there, I think you're gonna see a dramatic improvement."

Mayor Mike Duggan – says White leaves big shoes to fill, but they’re ready to transition quickly.



"I will name an interim chief by the end of next week and then the board of police commissioners by charter will do a national search to recommend candidates for a permanent chief," he said.

"I'm going to have a lot of advice for the next chief," White quipped. "(They will be) inheriting a great police department and I am going to be here with the transition. It won't be when I leave, I'm just done. I'm only a phone call away."



