Brandon Graham, the Philadelphia Eagles all-time leader in games played, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday.

The news doesn't come as a shock as Graham, 36, had reportedly been mulling retirement after returning from injury to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. The Detroit native was selected by the Eagles with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and became one of the team's most vocal and emotional leaders.

The backstory:

Brandon Graham, 36, announced his retirement on Tuesday after a franchise-leading 206 games with the Philadelphia Eagles. The defensive tackle was drafted 13th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

Graham starred for Detroit Crockett High School, before being recruited by Lloyd Carr to play for the Wolverines. But it was under former Coach Rich Rodriguez that Graham became a collegiate star.

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 05, 2009: Brandon Graham #55 of the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

At Michigan Graham was a two-time All-Big 10 selection and second team All-America in 2009. He finished his Michigan career with 56 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and 138 total tackles.

For Eagles fans, Graham is most known for his strip-sack of New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady that all but sealed the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory.

Eight years later, Graham heroically returned from a torn triceps injury to help the Eagles win their second Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This team, this organization, I've been so thankful to have been able to play and grow up here half my life," Graham told the crowd at the Super Bowl parade.

What they're saying:

Graham, flanked by the Eagles' two Lombardi trophies, tearfully read a prepared speech in which he thanked his teammates, coaches and the city of Philadelphia.

"I gave everything I had, everything I had in this," Graham said while fighting back tears. "I don't have no regrets."

Graham reflected on coming to Philadelphia with high expectations as a first-round draft pick and his relationship with the fans that "didn't start so tight."

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 21, 2009: Brandon Graham #55 of the Michigan Wolverines.. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

"You made me work for this and I appreciate you for that," Graham said about the fans, who he called "the heartbeat of the city."

"Philly doesn't just support this team, it lives for them."

Graham's Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson and Fletcher Cox were just a few players who attended Graham's retirement press conference.

Head coach Nick Sirianni and newly named Defensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo were also at the NovaCare Complex.

"While my time on the field is coming to an end, my love for this team and this city will never fade."

Graham ended with an 'E-A-G-L-E-S! Eagles!' chant.

"B.G. out, baby!"