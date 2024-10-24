Early voting in Macomb County: Where to cast your vote before Election Day
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Early voting has started in Detroit but there are cities throughout Southeast Michigan that are early voting before Election Day.
Michigan added early voting after the 2022 proposal was overwhelmingly approved and it's already been used during the primary, but the general election is expected to bring significantly more voters to the polls early.
Early voting in Michigan can begin no later than Oct. 26 and must be available for nine consecutive days and be over by Sunday before Election Day – Nov. 3.
Communities can elect to do more election days, up to 29 days. In fact, Detroit opened early voting this past weekend.
Michigan law requires that at least one early voting site be available to all voters in every city and township. Local clerks select the number and locations that work best for each community. This is based on population density, site accessibility, and voter turnout.
Early voting locations in Southeast Michigan: Where to vote in Oakland County
Where to vote early in Macomb County
Macomb County has 29 different early voting locations, which are available to each city in the county.
Clinton Twp, Sterling Twp, and Utica all have multiple locations.
Armada Township, Armada Twp. Senior Center, 75400 North Ave, Armada Twp. 48005
Bruce Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094
Center Line, Center Line City Hall, 7070 E. 10 Mile Rd, Center Line 48015
Chesterfield Township, Chesterfield Twp. Community Center, 48400 Sugarbush Rd, Chesterfield Twp. 48047 | Clinton Twp Offices, 40700 Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp. 48038 | Kensington Church, 25000 Hall Road, Clinton Twp. 48036
Clinton Township, Faith Baptist Church, 34950 Little Mack, Clinton Twp. 48035
Eastpointe, Eastpointe Memorial Library, 15875 Oak St, Eastpointe 48021
Fraser, Fraser City Hall, 33000 Garfield Rd, Fraser 48026
Grosse Pointe Shores, Grosse Pointe Shores City Hall, 795 Lakeshore Rd, Grosse Pte. Shores 48236
Harrison Township, Harrison Twp. Rosso Hall, 38255 L'anse Creuse, Harrison Twp. 48045
Lenox Township, Lenox Twp. Municipal Building, 63775 Gratiot Ave, Lenox Twp. 48050
Macomb Township, Macomb Twp. Recreation Center, 20699 Macomb St, Macomb Twp. 48042
Memphis, Richmond Twp. Hall, 34900 School Section Rd, Richmond 48062
Mount Clemens, Mount Clemens City Hall, 1 Crocker Blvd, Mount Clemens 48043
New Baltimore, New Baltimore City Hall, 36535 Green St, New Baltimore 48047
Ray Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094
Richmond City, Richmond City Hall, 36725 Division Rd, Richmond 48062
Richmond Township, Richmond Twp. Hall, 34900 School Section Rd, Richmond 48062
Roseville, Roseville City Hall, 29777 Gratiot Ave, Roseville 48066
Saint Clair Shores, St. Clair Shores City Hall, 27600 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores 48081
Shelby Township, Shelby Twp. Early Voting Center, 52830 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Twp. 48316
Sterling Heights, Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights 48313 | Chaldean Community Foundation, 3601 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights 48310
Utica, Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights 48313 | Chaldean Community Foundation, 3601 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights 48310
Warren, Warren City Hall, 1 City Square, Warren 48093
Washington Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094