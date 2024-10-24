Early voting in Macomb County: Where to cast your vote before Election Day

Early voting has started in Detroit but there are cities throughout Southeast Michigan that are early voting before Election Day.

Michigan added early voting after the 2022 proposal was overwhelmingly approved and it's already been used during the primary, but the general election is expected to bring significantly more voters to the polls early.

Early voting in Michigan can begin no later than Oct. 26 and must be available for nine consecutive days and be over by Sunday before Election Day – Nov. 3.

Communities can elect to do more election days, up to 29 days. In fact, Detroit opened early voting this past weekend.

Michigan law requires that at least one early voting site be available to all voters in every city and township. Local clerks select the number and locations that work best for each community. This is based on population density, site accessibility, and voter turnout.

Early voting locations in Southeast Michigan: Where to vote in Oakland County

Where to vote early in Macomb County

Macomb County has 29 different early voting locations, which are available to each city in the county.

Clinton Twp, Sterling Twp, and Utica all have multiple locations.

Armada Township, Armada Twp. Senior Center, 75400 North Ave, Armada Twp. 48005

Bruce Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094

Center Line, Center Line City Hall, 7070 E. 10 Mile Rd, Center Line 48015

Chesterfield Township, Chesterfield Twp. Community Center, 48400 Sugarbush Rd, Chesterfield Twp. 48047 | Clinton Twp Offices, 40700 Romeo Plank Rd, Clinton Twp. 48038 | Kensington Church, 25000 Hall Road, Clinton Twp. 48036

Clinton Township, Faith Baptist Church, 34950 Little Mack, Clinton Twp. 48035

Eastpointe, Eastpointe Memorial Library, 15875 Oak St, Eastpointe 48021

Fraser, Fraser City Hall, 33000 Garfield Rd, Fraser 48026

Grosse Pointe Shores, Grosse Pointe Shores City Hall, 795 Lakeshore Rd, Grosse Pte. Shores 48236

Harrison Township, Harrison Twp. Rosso Hall, 38255 L'anse Creuse, Harrison Twp. 48045

Lenox Township, Lenox Twp. Municipal Building, 63775 Gratiot Ave, Lenox Twp. 48050

Macomb Township, Macomb Twp. Recreation Center, 20699 Macomb St, Macomb Twp. 48042

Memphis, Richmond Twp. Hall, 34900 School Section Rd, Richmond 48062

Mount Clemens, Mount Clemens City Hall, 1 Crocker Blvd, Mount Clemens 48043

New Baltimore, New Baltimore City Hall, 36535 Green St, New Baltimore 48047

Ray Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094

Richmond City, Richmond City Hall, 36725 Division Rd, Richmond 48062

Richmond Township, Richmond Twp. Hall, 34900 School Section Rd, Richmond 48062

Roseville, Roseville City Hall, 29777 Gratiot Ave, Roseville 48066

Saint Clair Shores, St. Clair Shores City Hall, 27600 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores 48081

Shelby Township, Shelby Twp. Early Voting Center, 52830 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Twp. 48316

Sterling Heights, Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights 48313 | Chaldean Community Foundation, 3601 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights 48310

Utica, Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights 48313 | Chaldean Community Foundation, 3601 15 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights 48310

Warren, Warren City Hall, 1 City Square, Warren 48093

Washington Township, Washington Twp. Hall, 57880 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. 48094