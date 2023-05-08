Eastbound I-96 reopened in Detroit after shooting; two in custody

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Monday morning after one person was shot and two suspects were taken into custody.

Police responded to I-96 at Greenfield to a reported shooting where one person was shot twice.

The local eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed as police investigated.

Video from SKYFOX showed two people being taken into custody.

MSP later said that one person had been shot twice and is stable at a nearby hospital. The two people taken into custody are considered suspects and the investigation is ongoing.