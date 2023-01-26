Eastern Market Brewing ending Dry January with Sober Sunday Party

article

Finish Dry January strong with alcohol-free brews at Eastern Market Brewing Co.

The Detroit brewery is hosting a Sober Sunday Party this weekend.

Non-alcoholic beers on draft will be available for $1. Booze-free cocktails will also be served, and they will come in a branded champagne glass that you get to keep. For food, Senors Food Truck arrives at noon to serve up tacos and other Mexican fares.

Singer Nina Sofia will perform from 4-6 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.