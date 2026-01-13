Eastern Market Brewing plans expanded non-alcoholic lineup this year

article

The Brief Eastern Market Brewing Co. is putting a greater focus on its non-alcoholic beers this year. The brewery is planning several NA releases following the success of other non-alcoholic options it has produced. This focus on NA comes as more people are choosing to forego booze for Dry January and beyond.



As people's drinking habits change, breweries are having to make tweaks as well to keep up.

One of those breweries in Michigan, Detroit's Eastern Market Brewing Co. (EMBC), recently announced a focus on more non-alcoholic beers in 2026. This comes after the brewery saw its existing non-alcoholic beers out of stock frequently, signaling a demand for more.

"Market headwinds are real right now," said Dayne Bartscht, the founder of EMBC. "Consumer behavior is changing, retailer needs are changing, and breweries can't afford just to stand still. We need to think and act differently. For us, that means leaning into what's working, investing our time and energy where demand already exists, and building something that helps our retail partners win."

NA brews coming from EMBC this year include Dad Bod, a hazy IPA, and a line of sour beers called Rotten Pretty. The first two releases in the Rotten Pretty line include non-alcoholic beers that the taproom - tangerine and grapefruit, with more expected later in the year.

The popular 313 N/A IPA will also make its return.

EMBC said it is partnering with Busch's and Total Wine for major NA launches, including tastings, in January.

"Our goal for 2026 is simple," Bartscht added. "We want Eastern Market Brewing Co. to be known as Michigan's N/A beer."

Big picture view:

This intentional focus on non-alcoholic beer comes as fewer people are drinking booze.

According to data from Gallup, which has been tracking drinking in the United States since 1939, a record-low number of people reported drinking alcohol last year. That data shows that 54% of people said in 2025 that they drink alcohol, down from 67% in 2022.

Among those who do drink, beer is the preferred beverage, according to Gallup, setting the stage for non-alcoholic beer to gain traction among former drinkers and those looking to consume less alcohol.

Local perspective:

While EMBC has the ability to brew non-alcoholic beers, many local breweries lack the equipment needed to make NA beer.

To bridge this gap, Michigan recently modified its laws to allow brewery taprooms to sell NA beer made by another brewery. Before this change, breweries were only allowed to serve their own beers.

This change has led to numerous breweries around the state working to appeal to a broader audience by stocking up on non-alcoholic beers.