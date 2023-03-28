Eastern Market Brewing releasing With Her beer, with proceeds benefiting Alternatives for Girls

article

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is releasing its With Her beer, a brew that supports women and girls, this week.

Proceeds from the guava and passion fruit blonde ale will support Alternatives For Girls, a nonprofit based in Southwest Detroit that provides shelter and helps girls who are at risk of becoming involved in gangs, abusing drugs or alcohol, becoming pregnant early, being truant from school, and more.

Related: HOMES Brewery plans event celebrating women in beer

This is the third time the Detroit brewery has made a version of With Her in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day. Breweries around the country gathered women to make beers for the day earlier this month.

Read more Michigan beer news.