Eastpointe teen charged with making threats against MSU

Hope Duncan, 18, of Eastpointe was charged with making threats against Michigan State University after the threats were discovered online Feb. 26.

According to police, Duncan posted anonymously online, a threat to cause harm to the campus or students. The exact threat was not immediately released.

She was charged with a single count of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Each charge faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Duncan was given a $20,000 bond and is set to return to court March 20.