Eastpointe donates aerial ladder truck to support Macomb Community College’s fire academy

Eastpointe Fire and Rescue has donated an aerial ladder fire truck to Macomb Community College’s Public Service Institute to enhance the training of Macomb fire academy cadets. The truck will be used for advanced fire suppression training, which is not possible with current equipment.

"While our community partners have been very helpful in lending us trucks and other apparatus when needed, it’s not always possible depending on scheduling and other factors," said Michael Lopez, director, Public Safety Institute. "The donated truck enables us to be self-sufficient, improves cadet training by conducting aerial exercises previously impossible without loaned equipment and allows us to conduct drills that require two trucks to complete. These exercises are important to prepare our students for what they will encounter once on the job."

Eastpointe's fire chief was happy to make the donation as well.

"The fire department was extremely pleased that the Eastpointe City Council approved the measure to be able to donate the ladder truck to Macomb Community College," said Eastpointe Fire Chief Brian Marquardt." Over the last 26 years, this apparatus has served the residents of the city by responding to all of the structure fires in Eastpointe, as well as responding to the surrounding communities for Auto-Aid and Mutual-Aid. Eastpointe firefighters current and past, have responded to many fires in this ladder truck and we look forward to knowing that the new firefighters in the Academy will be trained on that same piece of equipment."

The truck, a 100-foot, 1998 Sutphen Aerial Ladder Truck, was recently significantly upgraded by Eastpointe Fire and Rescue, and has passed all necessary inspections, including ladder testing. The estimated cost to purchase a new ladder truck is in excess of $2 million and can be a two-year process.

Eastpointe recently accepted delivery of a new aerial ladder truck that they put into service, which enabled donation of the used truck to Macomb Community College.

"Eastpointe Fire has always been a supportive friend to the Macomb Public Service Institute," said James O. Sawyer IV, president, Macomb Community College. "We are grateful for the impact their donation will have on the training of future firefighters.

Through its Public Service Institute, Macomb Community College offers a fire academy to prepare individuals for certification as a firefighter as well as advanced education to support working professionals throughout their career. Macomb’s Public Service Institute trains those who keep the community safe, offering police, fire and health and safety training.

"Our firefighters are key to keeping our communities safe. Eastpointe is proud to donate our ladder truck to Macomb Community College for cadets to use in training," said Eastpointe Mayor Mike Klinefelt. "Macomb’s program prepares our first responders to be ready on day one so we are happy to provide whatever support we can."